North Shore Bank reactivates free coin counting and exchange to increase local supply
North Shore Bank reactivates free coin counting and exchange to increase local supply

BROOKFIELD — There is again a shortage of coin across America. The Federal Reserve is calling on all banks to be strategic in their coin requests in May.

North Shore Bank branches will be offering individuals free coin counting and exchange to help increase local supply, especially for local businesses with increasing needs as communities become more active.

In summer 2020 there was also a coin shortage caused by lack of coin circulating, and North Shore Bank successfully recirculated nearly $1 million for local business needs.

The current free coin counting and exchange for dollars is open to individuals again who visit a North Shore Bank branch and will run through June 30.

