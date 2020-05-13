North Shore Bank donates funds to food banks

This contribution comes as part of a $7,500 donation to eight local food pantries across the state. Other local food pantries receiving funds include Love Inc. in Burlington and Kenosha’s Shalom Center.

These food pantries received their donation, as well as treats for their staff and volunteers as part of North Shore Bank’s Bank on Kindness initiative.

“As an essential service currently serving our customers during this pandemic, we felt it was our duty to do our part in serving our communities as well," said Julie Goebel, area branch manager at North Shore Bank. "We’ve worked with many of these organizations for years through our annual Race for the Hungry and other community giveback initiatives, and we are proud to expand our partnerships during this challenging time.”