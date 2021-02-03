North Shore Bank creates donation program

BROOKFIELD — The Racine County Food Bank in Racine and the Shalom Center of Interfaith Network in Kenosha are among food pantries that will benefit from North Shore Bank's "Bank on Kindness" initiative.

North Shore recently announced a partnership with Mastercard as part of the bank’s community give-back program to support local efforts of Wisconsin nonprofit organizations. The public can donate to the local food pantries of their choice through a community-focused website created by North Shore Bank though Feb. 28.

North Shore Bank will choose different causes and related nonprofits to feature for donations throughout the year. The program’s online donation portal offers a simple way for the public to donate to any or all of the charities, and North Shore Bank will match all donations up to $500 for each nonprofit.

To participate the public can text “Kindness” to 77938 to receive a link to the website via text or visit https://give.mastercard.com/p/northshorebank. Individuals do not need to be a North Shore Bank customer or Mastercard card holder to donate.

