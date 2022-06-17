North Beach 5K fun run/walk set July 9

RACINE — The North Beach 5K fun run/walk will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 9, and will begin at Racine's Beachside Oasis at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St.

5Kevents has partnered with Friends of Racine Parks Recreation and Cultural Services Inc. to raise funds for additional water safety equipment and safety awareness. The cost is $25.

The event will be timed with awards for top age group finishers. Each participant will receive a finisher’s medal, a goody bag, race bib, beverage, snacks, a full-size North Beach towel and entry into a post-race raffle. Donations, volunteers and event sponsors are welcome and encouraged.

For more information, go to NorthBeach.5K.Run or call 877-570-4434.

