Nonprofits may apply for grant through church

RACINE — Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church makes a community commitment each month by splitting the proceeds of its collections with area nonprofit organizations.

This “Beyond-These-Four-Walls” initiative began as a way for the church to help others and to support community endeavors that assist individuals and families across a spectrum of needs. Nonprofits are welcome to apply for the 2021 fall/winter cycle.

Grant forms must be received by Nov. 23 to be eligible for consideration. Request a grant application by email at churchoffice@obuuc.org or by calling 262-634-0659.

Recipient organizations that are selected provide brief written summaries to inform the church members of their work, mission and intended use of the funds requested.

