RACINE — Led by United Way of Racine County, Do More 24 Racine is a 24-hour giving event designed to engage volunteers and raise as much money as possible for local nonprofits throughout Racine County. This community-wide event celebrates the spirit of giving and the collective effort it takes to strengthen our local nonprofits and better serve our community.
Do More 24 is scheduled to take place from noon May 16 to noon May 17. Last year, this event helped more than 50 non-profits raise more than $36,000 in just 24 hours.
IRS-verified, charitable nonprofits that provide services in Racine County are eligible to participate in Do More 24. A free orientation session will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at United Way of Racine County, 2000 Domanik Drive.
To register or for more information, go to www.unitedwayracine.org/domore24.
