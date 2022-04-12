Nonprofits can earn money volunteering at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival Inc. (MWF), producer of Summerfest, is seeking Milwaukee-area non-profit organizations to operate and assist with food and beverage stands during the 2022 event season.

Volunteers will fulfill a variety of roles including serving food, pouring drinks and working the register. MWF will provide the training, equipment, supplies and supervision of the food and beverage area. The nonprofit groups will be asked to provide a minimum of four to 20 volunteers (must be 18 or older).

Nonprofit organizations that are chosen to participate will be on a first-come basis and must commit to three events during the season. The organizations will be paid $75 per volunteer, per event, plus tips, which could amount to thousands of dollars. Events will be available from May through October.

Visit summerfest.com for more information.

