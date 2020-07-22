Nonprofits can apply for grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church makes a community commitment each month by splitting the proceeds of its collections with area nonprofit organizations. This “Beyond-These-Four-Walls” initiative began as a way for the church to help others and to support community endeavors that assist individuals and families across a spectrum of needs. All non-profits are welcome to apply.

Grant application forms are now available for nonprofits for the 2020 fall/winter cycle. Grant forms must be received by July 31 to be eligible for consideration. Request a grant application by email, churchoffice@obuuc.org, or by calling the church annex office at 262/634-0659.

Recipient organizations that are selected provide brief written summaries to inform the church members of their work, mission and intended use of the funds requested. There must be a two-year period before any recipient organization is eligible to receive the grant a subsequent time.

