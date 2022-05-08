Nonprofit Draft Day set May 22

CALEDONIA — Leadership Racine is a program of the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) in its 24th year of helping prepare community members for positions of public influence and decision-making in the greater Racine area.

Leadership Racine and RAMAC are committed to continuing their mission to build community trusteeship and are excited to announce the inaugural Nonprofit Draft Day initiative for Racine County on Sunday, May 22. This one-day event from 1 to 4 p.m. at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is modeled after a professional sports draft. The event will connect local nonprofits with community members who are interested in serving on a board of directors. This is a hassle-free opportunity for nonprofits and prospective board members to meet in a productive and stress-free environment.

During this draft style event, each community member is a free agent. The free agents will get a chance to talk to nonprofit agencies who are the scouts. Interested free agents can leave their name or business card with various scouts. Then, the scouts will choose free agents that align with their mission, vision and values.

There is no fee to attend. To learn more about this event, visit facebook.com/nonprofitdraftdaysracine or the RAMAC website at racinechamber.com/leadership-racine. People may also contact Anna Clementi at 262-634-1931.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0