RACINE — Professional Women’s Services seeks nominations for the Inspiring Women and Youth Leadership Award.
This award honors an adult and a youth (ages 14-17) who has demonstrated leadership and has made an impact on the community through volunteerism. Guidelines for the selection of the awardee are:
- Service to the community has been diversified.
- Service has been outside of and beyond the nominee's employment or business activities.
- Nominee has shown a deep concern for the well-being of others.
The nominees and winners will be recognized at the annual award luncheon in August.
Deadline for submission is June 1. Nomination forms are available on the PWNS website, http://www.pwnsinc.org. The Nomination Committee reviews all submissions for completeness and eligibility. Accepted nominations are forwarded to an independent judging panel.
For more information, contact the awards chair at 262-456-7427.
