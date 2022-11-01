 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nominate a volunteer to be honored

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County is accepting outstanding volunteer nominations for its annual volunteer recognition awards luncheon on Friday, April 28.

Categories include Agriculture, Arts & Culture, Economic Development, Education, Environment, Good Neighbor, Health Services, Heroic, Human Services, Senior, Social Justice and Youth.

To submit a nomination online by Nov. 21, go to https://forms.gle/CiCKZRwszFno31rv5.

For more information, contact Kelly Fragassi, executive director, at kfragassi@volunteerracine.org or call 262-886-9612, ext. 102

