Nine city sites now offer free public Wi-Fi

RACINE — One of the city’s smart city goals for this year — providing free, public, high-speed internet access for the community — could not have come at a better time.

“With most of our children learning virtually, now it’s more important than ever to create new ways for families to access the internet,” Mayor Cory Mason stated in a press release.

The city announced on Friday that Wi-Fi is accessible at:

Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

16th Street COP House, 1900 16th St.

Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

Dr. Laurel Salton Clark Memorial Fountain near Festival Hall

City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

All of Main Street between the Root River and Sixth Street.

The access points should cover an area of about 100 meters depending on obstruction from, for example, buildings or trees. The networks are named “Racine Public Wifi.”