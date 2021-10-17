Night School

I am positive that I graduated. Why, I have a photo of myself in our back yard in cap and gown. I have the commencement booklet with my name in it. My picture is in the yearbook. I surely have my diploma somewhere. And for over fifty years I have relied on the fact that I am a 1966 graduate of William Horlick High School.
And if that is the case, then I “graduated” from Washington Junior High School and from my Lincoln grade school as well. I am sure of it!
After all, I spent days and days in these schools. Actually, when I calculate it, over two thousand days! And I have the memories to match; perhaps millions of them, lasting for just a moment to full-length scenes of friends, of teachers, of long hallways, of lockers, of new school clothes, of gyms and multi-purpose rooms and cafeterias. And on and on.
Yes, I was too serious, too conscientious, and even perhaps too anxious to please my parents and my teachers. But oh, how pleasant those days were!
I am dreaming
So why am I tormented more often than I care to admit, finding myself right back at Horlick walking with dread to my final history exam, an exam that I am expecting to fail because I have realized just a few minutes ago that I have not read our six-hundred-page text book. In fact, I have not opened it all semester. I frantically ask myself how this could have happened. I have studied for every other Horlick class and have received almost straight A’s. Now I probably won’t even graduate!
With my trembling hand on the classroom doorknob, bracing myself to enter, I suddenly wake up with my heart pounding. Why, I am not about to fail! I have been dreaming! I have just awakened from attending a mysterious night at school.
Also on occasion, I find myself right back at Washington Junior High School. It is the first day of seventh grade in this enormous building, so foreboding compared to my familiar and friendly Lincoln grade school of the last seven years.
On top of it, I know that at this school, we must change classes every single hour. How will I ever make it with only three minutes between bells? And now with my heart racing, I simply can not find my very first class. My card says it is in room 400. And actually, how can I, when there must be at least 399 other classrooms? Time is running out and I still have no idea how to get there. I pray, but fear that soon I will be the only student wandering the emptied halls. I am about to be totally humiliated.
Ah! With a jolt, I wake up shaking, just as the class bell is about to ring. Why, I am dreaming again? And then relief comes. It is 2021. It is not 1960.
And then I am nervously standing alone outside of Lincoln’s heavy wooden double doors that face State Street.
I am turning to look behind my back, checking that no one has seen me. It is 4 p.m. and I have already walked the two blocks home when school was out, only to secretly return now. Looking over my shoulder, I check again that I am indeed alone. Stealthily trying the set of doors, I find that, low and behold, they open.
There is no rule I know of that says we can’t be inside Lincoln School alone after hours, but I feel as if I should not be. Nevertheless , I step gingerly inside, holding my breath for fear that each one I take might somehow echo loudly down the halls. But the halls remain silent. I calculate that all of the teachers are gone, as their cars no longer line Hamilton Street. Even our principal Mr. Temme’s silver Buick is gone. Dust particles filter through the undisturbed sunlit air.
So I continue on, carefully tiptoeing down the stairs to my classroom, Mrs. Hudson’s third-grade room. Ever so slowly I open its door, turning quickly around to check the hallway when it makes a slight scraping sound. Cautiously my eyes adjust to the dim shadows, so different now from the cozy glow of the yellow basement room with its diamond chintz polished cotton curtains and its friendly shining lights. The colorful bulletin boards featuring the food groups we are studying and of our new reading book “Charlotte’s Web” look dim in the shadows.
I quickly step to my desk. Oh, I wish it were not way on the other side of the room. The silence is eerie. There is no classmate Mickey Pascale making us laugh when he tips back and crashes over on his chair. There is no sound of the three xylophone taps (ding ding ding) coming over the PA system, alerting us to Mr. Temme’s announcements. No classmates are scrambling to get seated or lifting and closing their desk tops. Kind Mrs. Hudson is not seated at her big desk. I am indeed alone.
Arriving at my desk at last, I reach in for my library books. How in the world could I have forgotten them? They are due at the bookmobile today.
Indeed, it seems as if I’ve been propelled here by a strange force ever since I got home and realized with a start that I had forgotten them. And it is even more strange to be here because I know that my parents would have instantly understood the situation.
Oh, what is that sound? Now above me I hear a loud echoing clanking. It must be Mr. Potenziani, our janitor, emptying the big green metal waste baskets, proceeding from room to room. Soon I may be caught.
Back to reality
But just in the nick of time, I awake. Why, I have been dreaming again. My suspense fades. I am not really back at Lincoln School. Well, how could I be? I was last in third grade 65 years ago. Once again I have been a student in a mysterious night school.
Amazingly, I have learned that I am not alone in attending this mysterious school. Fellow classmates tell me that they, too, enter the same school on occasion. They too shockingly find themselves on the way to a test for which they never read the textbook. They too search in vain for a classroom.
Visiting Lincoln School
But when I re-enter Lincoln School, I relive an afternoon that did indeed happen. While my night school fright returns full-force at first, I soon sympathize and even smile at the dilemma of that conscientious little girl.
And so, recently I even called the manager of Lincoln School Apartments, the converted use of my school, for a tour. I was touched to stand at those same State Street doors, to walk cautiously down those same steps, and to enter Mrs. Hudson’s third grade room once again. It was a beautiful day at school.
Yes, I will remain certain that I graduated. However, on second thought, I will keep my Horlick commencement booklet close by.