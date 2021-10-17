Night School

With my trembling hand on the classroom doorknob, bracing myself to enter, I suddenly wake up with my heart pounding. Why, I am not about to fail! I have been dreaming! I have just awakened from attending a mysterious night at school.

Also on occasion, I find myself right back at Washington Junior High School. It is the first day of seventh grade in this enormous building, so foreboding compared to my familiar and friendly Lincoln grade school of the last seven years.

On top of it, I know that at this school, we must change classes every single hour. How will I ever make it with only three minutes between bells? And now with my heart racing, I simply can not find my very first class. My card says it is in room 400. And actually, how can I, when there must be at least 399 other classrooms? Time is running out and I still have no idea how to get there. I pray, but fear that soon I will be the only student wandering the emptied halls. I am about to be totally humiliated.

Ah! With a jolt, I wake up shaking, just as the class bell is about to ring. Why, I am dreaming again? And then relief comes. It is 2021. It is not 1960.

And then I am nervously standing alone outside of Lincoln’s heavy wooden double doors that face State Street.