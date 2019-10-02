MOUNT PLEASANT — Evangelist Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is the featured speaker at an Alpha Center's "Celebrating Life" banquet from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
King is the director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life and will be joined by the Rev. Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life.
Tickets cost $50 if purchased by Oct. 15, and $75 after. Registration is required by going to alphacenter.rsvpify.com.
Alpha Center is a pregnancy resource center located in the lower level of Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3821 Spring St.
