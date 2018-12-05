RACINE — George Nicks Sr. has been elected president of the Racine Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). He will be installed at the annual membership meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St. The public is invited.
Other officers to be installed are: Corey Prince, first vice; Eric Hopkins, second vice; Nick Demske, third vice; Keith Griffin Jr., secretary; and Danielle Johnson, assistant secretary.
The NAACP mission is “to insure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons, and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.”
Officers elected to the Executive Board at-large are: Beverly Hicks, Janet Mitchell, Connie Cobb Madsen, Maggie Cobb, Lawrence Terry, Carl Lassiter, Carmen Ayers, Selwyn Ayers, John Tate and Sherana Edwards.
NAACP membership meetings are held at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at the Bryant Center. For membership information, call 262-632-1151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.