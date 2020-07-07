New website, virtual meetings keep Rotarians connected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Until meetings resumed June 5, the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club hadn’t met in person since March 13. During the three-month hiatus caused by COVID-19, leaders kept connected with the membership through virtual meetings, updated the club’s website and continued to organize good works in the community.

The club’s regular meetings at 7 a.m. on Fridays at Racine Country Club were replaced with Facebook live posts from club president Claire Weslaski at various sites around the community where Rotary has had an impact including near the birthplace of Rotary International founder Paul P. Harris marker on Fifth Street, at an historical marker celebrating Harris’ contributions in Island Park, at Paul P. Harris Park adjacent to Festival Hall, at Clocktower Plaza located at the roundabout near City Hall and at the Martin Luther King monument on State Street.

At the various locations, Weslaski interviewed club leaders who talked about plans for Rotary Post Prom (rescheduled for Aug. 8) and A Night to Remember (rescheduled for Aug. 9), updates from Rotary District Gov. Steen Sanderhoff (who’s a member of the local club), organized a blood drive, interviewed Racine Mayor Cory Mason and shared the recently rediscovered footage of the 1953 and 1954 Post Prom captured originally on 16mm film (now preserved on YouTube).