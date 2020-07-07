New website, virtual meetings keep Rotarians connected

Until meetings resumed June 5, the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club hadn’t met in person since March 13. During the three-month hiatus caused by COVID-19, leaders kept connected with the membership through virtual meetings, updated the club’s website and continued to organize good works in the community.
The club’s regular meetings at 7 a.m. on Fridays at Racine Country Club were replaced with Facebook live posts from club president Claire Weslaski at various sites around the community where Rotary has had an impact including near the birthplace of Rotary International founder Paul P. Harris marker on Fifth Street, at an historical marker celebrating Harris’ contributions in Island Park, at Paul P. Harris Park adjacent to Festival Hall, at Clocktower Plaza located at the roundabout near City Hall and at the Martin Luther King monument on State Street.
At the various locations, Weslaski interviewed club leaders who talked about plans for Rotary Post Prom (rescheduled for Aug. 8) and A Night to Remember (rescheduled for Aug. 9), updates from Rotary District Gov. Steen Sanderhoff (who’s a member of the local club), organized a blood drive, interviewed Racine Mayor Cory Mason and shared the recently rediscovered footage of the 1953 and 1954 Post Prom captured originally on 16mm film (now preserved on YouTube).
The club’s board of directors has kept connected with Zoom meetings.
During the pause from in-person meetings, members worked with Image Management to create a new, dynamic website for the club, racinerotary.org.
“Among other things, this new website features positive stories about what the Racine Founder's Rotary Club is doing and has done throughout the community of Racine,” Weslaski said. “With the world going digital, we know this will be a wonderful resource to promote the mission of Rotary — Service Above Self!"
People can visit the website for membership information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!