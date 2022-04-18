New resource available for aging and long term care information, advocacy

MADISON — Navigating the ever-changing systems for aging and long term care has just become easier for Wisconsin residents. The Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care announces the launch of its new, premiere online resource for information and advocacy — longtermcare.wi.gov — the culmination of 40 years of service to the state.

“Our goal has always been to provide consumers with the information they need to make important decisions about aging and long term care,” says Heather Bruemmer, executive director/state ombudsman. “Our new, streamlined website features a fresh approach to educating consumers about health care systems and provides increased access to our services.”

The Board operates three important programs:

Long Term Care Ombudsman

Volunteer Ombudsman

Medigap Helpline

The Long Term Care Ombudsman program works with individuals and their families to protect and promote the rights of long term care consumers across the state. The Ombudsman Program advocates for and protects the interests of individuals aged 60 and older who reside in long term care facilities or who receive services through Family Care, PACE, and IRIS.

The Volunteer Ombudsman program further promotes the agency’s mission by advocating for individuals in nursing homes in 32 counties in the state, promoting the values of respect and dignity, and protection of rights of nursing home residents.

The Medigap Helpline is for questions about Medicare programs, supplemental insurance, Advantage Plans or Part D prescription drug plans.

For 40 years, the mission of the Wisconsin Board on Aging and Long Term Care has been consumer focused. To learn more, go to longtermcare.wi.gov.

