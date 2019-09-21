The activity level has been ramping up as AAUW Racine moves into its 2019-2020 program year.
Kristin McManmom, president of Ascension All Saints Hospital, will speak on “Stepping Stones and Change” for the October program.
Other scheduled programs include “My Thoughts On…” by John Nichols, “Criminal Justice Reform” by Evan Goyke and “Recycling: How it Works and where it goes” by Dan Jongeties.
A complete list of programs can be found on the website, racineaauw.org. While visiting the website, be sure and take a look at the numerous study groups.
Used book sale
The November Used Book Sale could very well be the largest one AAUW has had yet. Donations have been coming in all summer.
The sale will be held Nov. 1-4 and 8-10 in the lower level of CVS Pharmacy, 1122 West Blvd. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 3 p.m. Sundays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
A preview night is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, for people who want to get first choice of the books and other items. For this night only, the cost will be $10.
Besides books, there will be LPs, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and games.
Sailing lessons
AAUW Racine sponsored middle school girls in sailing classes at the Racine Yacht Club again this summer.
The sponsorship is part of AAUW’s commitment to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
The classes teach the girls to sail in a safe, fun environment; STEM is applied through sailing fundamentals, nautical terminology, knot tying, basic dinghy rigging, understanding how pulleys work on a boat, and how wind direction and wind speed affect the sails.
About AAUW
The American Association of University Women advances equity for all women and girls through advocacy, education and research.
By joining AAUW, you belong to a community that breaks through educational and economic barriers so all women have a fair chance.
Membership in AAUW is open to women and men holding an associate, bachelor or an advanced degree from an accredited institution of higher learning. Membership applications can be found on the website, racineaauw.org. For more information, send email to aauwracine@hotmail.com.
