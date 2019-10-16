{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The first meeting of the Health, Nutrition, Diet Support & Accountability Team support group will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at First Baptist Church, 3117 Lathrop Ave.

The free support group is for people who want to make changes with their health, nutrition and diet. Participants will complete an accountability questionnaire and hear from a panel on their weight loss journeys. Future meetings will be discussed.

For more information, go to maxfulfillment.com/sundayhealthmeeting or call 847-809-4821

