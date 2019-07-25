{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — An organizational meeting for people interested in joining a new NAACP branch being formed in Kenosha will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in the community room at Festival Foods, 6000 31st St.

The new NAACP unit that serves Kenosha County is being formed with the following objectives:

  • To ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of all Kenosha residents.
  • To achieve equality of rights and eliminate race prejudice among the people of the community.
  • To seek enactment and enforcement of state and local laws securing civil rights.
  • To inform the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination and to seek its elimination.

