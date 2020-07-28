New board of directors elected

RACINE — Betty Propsom was elected president of the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints board of directors for 2020-2021 during a virtual membership meeting June 18.
Other officers are: Jan Abrahamson, immediate past president/nominating chair; Deb Schuebel president-elect and scholarship chair; Mary Sue Langendorf, secretary; and Elaine Beres, treasurer.
Additional board members include Darlene Biedrzycki, publicity chair; Carol Eberhardy, gift shop chair, Spring Street Campus; Lori Jameson historian; Ann Kolecheck, gift shop co-chair, Spring Street Campus; Barb Maier, gift shop chair, Wisconsin Avenue site; Mary Meddaugh, gift shop treasurer; Pat Servi, ways and means chair; Karen Verbeten, volunteer/volunteen chair.
Retiring board members Linda Adcock and Karen Barkow were recognized for their years of service on the VIP board of directors. Barkow was the social chair; in charge of the Annual Membership Meeting Brunch and Christmas Coffees. Adcock wrote articles for the VIP newsletter as the publicity chair, was the gift shop treasurer and served as the organization’s president during her tenure on the board of directors.
The VIP board of directors coordinates the fundraising efforts of the Volunteers in Partnership membership that benefits Ascension All Saints programs and equipment needs and funds annual employee continuing education scholarships and a scholarship for a graduating high school student entering a healthcare field of study.
During the luncheon election meeting, treasurer Elaine Beres reported that more than $16,000 was given to the All Saints Foundation from fundraisers and gift shop proceeds garnered throughout the year.
Five thousand dollars in scholarships was awarded during the business meeting as well. Paige Allen, a 2020 graduate of Walden High School, was announced as this year’s winner of the $4,000 Mary E. Hamilton scholarship to pursue her interests in a medical field of study. Additionally, Ascension-All Saints associates Jessica Cark and Jen Overstreet were each awarded $500 to help further their education in a nursing related field.
The VIP is also active in recruiting volunteers and volunteens (student volunteers aged 14 and older) for placement throughout Ascension-All Saints, including the Wisconsin Avenue and Spring Street Campuses, the Medical Group satellite sites and the Little Saints Child Care Center.
For more information about volunteer opportunities, contact Cindy Clemens, director of volunteer services, at Cynthia.divan-clemens@ascension.org or 262-687-8083.
