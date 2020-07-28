New board of directors elected

During the luncheon election meeting, treasurer Elaine Beres reported that more than $16,000 was given to the All Saints Foundation from fundraisers and gift shop proceeds garnered throughout the year.

Five thousand dollars in scholarships was awarded during the business meeting as well. Paige Allen, a 2020 graduate of Walden High School, was announced as this year’s winner of the $4,000 Mary E. Hamilton scholarship to pursue her interests in a medical field of study. Additionally, Ascension-All Saints associates Jessica Cark and Jen Overstreet were each awarded $500 to help further their education in a nursing related field.

The VIP is also active in recruiting volunteers and volunteens (student volunteers aged 14 and older) for placement throughout Ascension-All Saints, including the Wisconsin Avenue and Spring Street Campuses, the Medical Group satellite sites and the Little Saints Child Care Center.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, contact Cindy Clemens, director of volunteer services, at Cynthia.divan-clemens@ascension.org or 262-687-8083.

