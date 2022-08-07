Never forgotten – trip of a lifetime

It had been more than two years since my cousin Russ Schroeder, a native of Racine who now lives near Park Falls, told me he would be part of a “Never Forgotten Honor Flight.” To be perfectly honest, I had forgotten. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed his trip and any plans I had to somehow be involved and honor his service in Korea and Vietnam during the early 1960s.
As the pandemic loosened its grip, the Honor Flight was back on. Russ was excited to be one of many veterans who have made the incredible journey to visit memorials in our nation’s Capital.
Kool-Aid
When Russ was in Vietnam and I was a pre-teen, I remember — or at least I was pretty sure — that goodie packages from home included Kool-Aid to help make the water a bit more drinkable. Sad to say that I don’t remember a specific day he returned from service or if family and friends were there to welcome him back. Now we would have that chance.
Russ’s son Jason encouraged friends and family to write welcome-back letters that organizers would hand out on the flight during “mail call.” I wrote that the 11-year-old kid was proud of his big cousin and that I have always been proud of his service to the United States — I tossed in a package of Kool-Aid.
Buying a single Kool-Aid at the Pick ‘n Save generated a curious “just one?” comment from the checkout person. I thought about telling the whole story, but those in line behind me seemed to be in a hurry.
The Honor Flight was scheduled to arrive back at Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) near Mosinee between 10 and 11 p.m. Wow, that puts me back home in Sturgeon Bay somewhere close to closing time. Not to mention dodging deer along Highway 29.
Maybe I could be there when he leaves? A veteran who lives at my mom’s assisted community in Wautoma had recently celebrated his 90th birthday with an Honor Flight from CWA. I asked Fred what time the plane left. “About 5 in the morning” he said. Well, still dark and plenty of deer. But Fred said something that hit home: “It’s a great event, you should be there.”
OK, a Motel 6 reservation would make the drive back a bit safer.
The website suggested that friends and family arrive between 8 and 9 p.m. Two hours before the plane? Really? When I pulled into CWA that evening about 8:45 and saw a gentleman directing traffic to a nearly full special-events parking area, I knew this was a bigger deal than I had imagined. My sister, Judy, another cousin and their husbands made four large cards spelling “RUSS.” The guys were going to wear do-rags. It was quickly apparent that they would fit right in.
Welcome home
The small airport was packed. Signs, people of all ages, veterans, flags, phones and cameras at the ready, and a stable of Harleys. When the Honor Flight touched down, one by one the names were announced. Each veteran walked the corridor immersed in the kind of WELCOME HOME they may not have heard decades ago.
The cheers, the tears, the applause, the smiles, the handshakes, the hugs, the kisses. Like Fred said, it’s a great event and I was glad to be there.
About halfway through the group of more than 50 veterans, our little group heard “Russ Schroeder” over the loudspeaker. Five minutes later, there he was, walking with his friend Jane, shaking hands with other vets. Right on cue, the four large RUSS cards went up. He came over for hugs and handshakes, and I got to say something I had been waiting 57 years to say.
After all the veterans had been announced and warmly welcomed, a large group of Harleys led busloads of heroes back to a hotel in Wausau. A loud and fitting escort.
The next day, I wondered about “mail call.” Did Russ receive my letter? Did he get the Kool-Aid?
I got my answer that night via email. Russ received many letters, but postponed reading them on the plane because he was pretty sure it would be an emotional experience repeated time after time. He asked if he had to use the Kool-Aid?
No, Russ, you don’t have to. But did the young kid remember correctly about Kool-Aid being sent half way around the world? “I had forgotten about those packages,” he replied, “1965 was a long time ago.”
Dominic Lipari, 92, of Racine, talks to a general while visiting the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Lipari and his brother, Tony, 90, visited the memorial as part of a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight experience on Sept. 21.
From left,Tony Lipari and his son Anthony (standing), and Dom Lipari and his son Joe (standing), are pictured during their Sept. 21 visit to Washington, D.C., courtesy of a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Tony Lipari, 90, and Dom Lipari, 92, are both long-time Racine residents.
Tony Lipari of Racine shakes a General’s hand, while visiting Washington D.C. on September 21, 2013. Lipari, along with his brother Dom (also seated), went to Washington on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, accompanied by their sons Anthony and Joe (standing, from left).
Tony Lipari’s reflection can be seen in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washiington, D.C. Lipari and his brother, Dom, both of Racine, visited the memorial, along with other veterans memorials, as part of Honor Flight journey on Sept. 21.
Family members of Dom and Tony Lipari (seated), pose with the World War II veterans near the Washington Monument, in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21. The Lipari brothers, of Racine, flew to Washington on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, and family members met them there.
(From left, standing) Patricia Smetana, Anthony Lipari and Marie Doyle, pose with their father, Tony Lipari (seated), in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21. Tony Lipari, 90, of Racine, flew to Washington on the 19th Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, with his son, Anthony as his guardian.
Tony Lipari, left, and his brother Dom, both of Racine, hoist an American flag during their visit to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21. Both World War II veterans, the Lipari brothers went to Washington on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
Tony Lipari, left, and his brother Dom, both of Racine, sit at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., near the Sicily inscription. The Lipari brothers immigrated to the U.S. from Sicily in 1935, and both served in Europe with the U.S. military during World War II.
Tony Lipari, left, and his brother Dom, pose at the Wisconsin section of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Sept.21. The Lipari brothers, of Racine, visited Washington courtesy of a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
Brothers Dom (Ieft) and Tony Lipari, both seated, pose near the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., with several fans who they met during their visit there on Sept. 21. The Liparis, of Racine, traveled to Washington on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, along with more than 100 other World War II veterans.
Dom Lipari, of Racine, poses with a few friendly fans during a trip to Washington, D.C., sponsored by the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight organization. Lipari and his brother Tony were among 100-plus Wisconsin Veterans who made the flight on Sept. 21.
World War II veterans and brothers, Dominic, 92, and Anthony Lipari, 90, journeyed from their long-time home of Racine, back to their days in the service, as part of a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21. Their trip was on one of the last Honor Flights carrying World War II veterans.
Dominic Lipari, 92, of Racine, talks to a general while visiting the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Lipari and his brother, Tony, 90, visited the memorial as part of a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight experience on Sept. 21.
From left,Tony Lipari and his son Anthony (standing), and Dom Lipari and his son Joe (standing), are pictured during their Sept. 21 visit to Washington, D.C., courtesy of a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Tony Lipari, 90, and Dom Lipari, 92, are both long-time Racine residents.
Tony Lipari of Racine shakes a General’s hand, while visiting Washington D.C. on September 21, 2013. Lipari, along with his brother Dom (also seated), went to Washington on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, accompanied by their sons Anthony and Joe (standing, from left).
Tony Lipari’s reflection can be seen in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washiington, D.C. Lipari and his brother, Dom, both of Racine, visited the memorial, along with other veterans memorials, as part of Honor Flight journey on Sept. 21.
Family members of Dom and Tony Lipari (seated), pose with the World War II veterans near the Washington Monument, in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21. The Lipari brothers, of Racine, flew to Washington on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, and family members met them there.
(From left, standing) Patricia Smetana, Anthony Lipari and Marie Doyle, pose with their father, Tony Lipari (seated), in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21. Tony Lipari, 90, of Racine, flew to Washington on the 19th Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, with his son, Anthony as his guardian.
Tony Lipari, left, and his brother Dom, both of Racine, hoist an American flag during their visit to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21. Both World War II veterans, the Lipari brothers went to Washington on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
Tony Lipari, left, and his brother Dom, both of Racine, sit at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., near the Sicily inscription. The Lipari brothers immigrated to the U.S. from Sicily in 1935, and both served in Europe with the U.S. military during World War II.
Tony Lipari, left, and his brother Dom, pose at the Wisconsin section of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Sept.21. The Lipari brothers, of Racine, visited Washington courtesy of a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.
The World War II Memorial, in Washington., D.C., was one of several stops made during a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight from Milwaukee to Washington on Sept. 21.
Brothers Dom (Ieft) and Tony Lipari, both seated, pose near the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., with several fans who they met during their visit there on Sept. 21. The Liparis, of Racine, traveled to Washington on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, along with more than 100 other World War II veterans.
Dom Lipari, of Racine, poses with a few friendly fans during a trip to Washington, D.C., sponsored by the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight organization. Lipari and his brother Tony were among 100-plus Wisconsin Veterans who made the flight on Sept. 21.
Dominic Lipari
Anthony Lipari
This guest column has been reprinted with permission from the Peninsula Pulse, where it first appeared. You can find it there at doorcountypulse.com.