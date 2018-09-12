RACINE COUNTY — Staff who work for child, youth and family serving organizations are invited to attend the annual Racine County networking breakfasts. Attendees will have the opportunity to share information about their programs and market their organizations through table displays. A free copy of the 2018 Family Resource Directory will be available for all attendees at the event. Breakfast locations are:
- Eastern Racine County — 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, Living Light Community Center, 740 College Ave., Racine. No fee if registered by Oct. 4.
- Western Racine County — 8-10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. No fee if registered by Sept. 27.
The registration flyers are available at the Racine County UW-Extension site at http://racine.uwex.edu. The events are sponsored by United Way of Racine County along with Racine County UW-Extension and local partners. If special accommodations are needed or for other questions, contact Racine County UW-Extension at 262-767-2929 or email uwextension@racinecounty.com.
