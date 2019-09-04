RACINE COUNTY — Staff who work for child, youth and family serving organizations are invited to attend the annual Racine County networking breakfasts. Dates and locations are:
- Western Racine County — 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. No fee if registered by Oct. 3.
- Eastern Racine County — 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St., Racine. No fee if registered by Oct. 15.
Attendees will have the opportunity to share information about their programs and market their organizations through table displays. A free copy of the 2019 Family Resource Directory will be available for all attendees.
The registration flyers are available at the UW-Extension Racine County site at racine.extension.wisc.edu.
If special accommodations are needed or for more information, contact UW-Extension Racine County by calling 262-767-2929 or email uwextension@racinecounty.com.
