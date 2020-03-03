Neighborhood block watch meetings available

RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. is scheduling appointments for residents who wish to start a neighborhood block watch in their neighborhood.

A block watch is one of the most effective and least costly ways to prevent crime. A block watch relies on the best crime-fighting tool ever created — a good neighbor. It depends on a communication network among all block watchers, law enforcement and Racine Neighborhood Watch.

To start a block watch, one neighbor agrees to host a block watch organizational meeting. Racine Neighborhood Watch staff and law enforcement present information about personal and neighborhood crime prevention and safety, how and when to report suspicious people and activities to law enforcement, and block watch best practices for keeping neighbors connected and informed.

Organizational meetings typically last one hour and during the summer months, can be held in a backyard or driveway.

For more information about the benefits of the Neighborhood Block Watch program or to schedule an organizational meeting, call Racine Neighborhood Watch at 262-637-5711 or email susan@racinenw.com.

