Needlework exhibit to open at RAM

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is showcasing a needlework exhibit called In “Stitches: Contemporary Approaches to Needlework” Sept. 23 to Feb. 13, featuring work from the museum’s permanent collection that demonstrates contemporary methods of working with materials such as fabric, thread, yarn and embroidery floss through the use of needles, hooks or hands.

For some, needlework and other fiber-related techniques are pastimes, while for others they are used for professions. For still more, these practices are employed to depict ideas. The contemporary artists whose works are included in this exhibition prioritize these processes and use handcraft techniques like embroidery, sewing, crocheting and quilting to explore a wide range of subjects. They investigate labor, gender, memory, history and popular culture as well as personal or social issues.

While there are complex and layered histories associated with various techniques, in the hands of makers styles and processes are sometimes blended. Rather than employing one technique, an artist like Renie Breskin Adams could embroider, crochet, latch hook or knot — or utilize all of them individually or in combination.