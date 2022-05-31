Nature events offered at Bong State Recreation Area

BRIGHTON — These events will be held at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road:
- Fishing Clinic, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Free.
- Keenigh Naturalist, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9. Free. The theme is "Around the Pond — Frogs."
- "How to Scope and Observe the Night Sky," 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
- Nature Explore Family Club, 10-11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. The Nature Explore classroom areas are dedicated to movement and music, open play, dirt and sand digging, building, gardening, messy materials, climbing and crawling, water exploration and nature art.
A state park sticker is required to enter the park. For more information, go to https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/richardbong.