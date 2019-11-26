Nativity to be displayed on Monument Square

RACINE — The Community Christmas Coalition's annual Nativity display will be on exhibit Dec. 7 to Jan. 7 at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

The 40-foot display will be fully lit, with soft Christmas music and a shoveled path around the display. There will be a small seating area and people wanting to take pictures can include the 30-foot community Christmas tree in the background.

Singing groups, individuals and musicians are encouraged to perform near the Nativity at no charge for the general public in 30-minute time slots. Churches and schools are also encouraged to perform. It is asked that that no amplification be used.

Donations to the Christmas Coalition can be made at any Racine area Tri-City National Bank or mailed to: Tri-City National Bank, 2704 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405.

