Nativity on display at Monument Square

RACINE — The Community Christmas Coalition’s annual Nativity display will be on exhibit Dec. 6 through Jan. 7 at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
The 40-foot display will be fully lit, with soft Christmas music and a shoveled path around the display. There will be a small seating area and people wanting to take pictures can include the community Christmas tree in the background.
Donations to the Christmas Coalition can be made at any Racine area Tri-City National Bank or mailed to: Tri-City National Bank, 2704 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405.