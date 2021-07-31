National Night Out kick-off site announced

RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. invites the community to help kick off National Night Out 2021 at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Ave.

Members from state and local government, public safety officials, RNW representatives and McGruff the Crime Dog will usher in America’s night out against crime and announce the official start of community-wide NNO festivities.

RNW continues to organize this annual event which opens the door to neighborhood unity and camaraderie by providing a welcoming atmosphere for residents to come out of their homes and get to know one another.

NNO is an evening where law enforcement and first responders come together with adults and children under positive circumstances. It enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement by creating opportunities for everyone to hang out, play games, grab some food and just have fun.

Call 262-637-5711 or email susan@racinenw.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0