RACINE — The Racine community is invited to kick off National Night Out, “America’s Night Out Against Crime and Drugs,” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at the Salvation Army, 1901 Washington Ave.
Members from state and local government, public safety officials, Racine Neighborhood Watch representatives, and McGruff the Crime Dog will announce the official start of community-wide, National Night Out festivities.
This is the 27th consecutive year Racine Neighborhood Watch, Inc. is coordinating National Night Out events and activities in the Racine community. It is a long standing, summertime tradition embraced by more than 6,500 residents. Registered National Night Out celebrations number nearly 60 events. They include block parties, cookouts, carnivals and movie nights at various parks, community centers and in neighborhoods with visits from police, fire, sheriff and McGruff.
National Night Out encourages neighbors to “give neighborhood crime and drugs a going away party,” turn on their porch lights, lock their doors and come outside, celebrate neighborhood camaraderie and take a unified stand against crime. National Night Out promotes community-police partnerships and crime prevention, demonstrates neighborhood strength, and encourages on-going and positive communication.
For more information, contact Racine Neighborhood Watch at 262-637-5711 or email susan@racinenw.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.