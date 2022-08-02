National Night Out is tonight

RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. invites the community to help kick off National Night Out 2022 at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Dr. Hamilton Park, 1732 Howe St.
Lauren Henning
Members of state and local government, public safety officials, RNW representatives and McGruff the Crime Dog will usher in “America’s Night Out Against Crime” and announce the official start of community-wide NNO festivities.
This is the 31st consecutive year RNW has coordinated and supported area-wide NNO block parties, neighborhood events, and other activities as community-building opportunities promoting productive community law enforcement partnerships, crime prevention and safety. RNW continues to organize this annual event, which aims to open the door to neighborhood unity and camaraderie by providing a welcoming atmosphere for residents to come out of their homes and get to know one another.
For more information, email
susan@racinenw.com or call 262-637-5711.
Kids enjoyed a bubble pit, with a Spiderman manned bubble cannon, during Tuesday night's festivities.
Kids enjoyed a bubble pit, with a Spider-Man manned bubble cannon, during Tuesday night's festivities.
Kids enjoyed a bubble pit, with a Spiderman manned bubble canon, during Tuesday night's festivities.
Kids enjoyed a bubble pit, with a Spider-Man manned bubble cannon, during Tuesday night's festivities.
Kids enjoyed a bubble pit, with a Spiderman manned bubble canon, during Tuesday night's festivities.
Linda Rattle (left), organizer of the Lutheran Church of Redemption's National Night Out event, and Linda Bagely (right) dance with a minion.
Rep. Brian Steil made an appearance at a National Night Out event.
Senator Van Wanggaard takes a photo with Deputy Chief Richard Toeller and Fire Chief Steve Hansen.
Shoes scattered the lawn at the Lakeside COP house as kids waited their turn to enter the inflatable obstacle course.
Neveah Graham gets her face painted at the Lakeside COP house National Night Out festivities.
Mount Pleasant Community Oriented Policing Officer Rachel Gardinier hands the piñata stick off.
Onlookers watched while they waited for their chance to hit the piñata, which was hung from the ladder of a firetruck.
Mount Pleasant Community Oriented Policing Officer Rachel Gardinier made sure to spin each kid before they took their swings.
McGruff the Crime Dog is blind folded during his turn.
As soon as the piñata broke, the kids pounced for their chance to collect some candy.
There was plenty of back bending during limbo.
How low can you go?
Mount Pleasant Community Oriented Policing Officer Rachel Gardinier holds one end of the stick during a limbo competition at the Lakeside COP House during National Night Out festivities on Tuesday night.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, left, dotes on the future Racine County courtroom dog in District Attorney Tricia Hanson's arms while Racine Mayor Cory Mason looks on.
Deputy Crystal Venegas, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and District Attorney Tricia Hanson pose with McGruff the Crime Dog and the future courtroom dog.
Kids raced to the bottom of the slide attached to the bounce house.
