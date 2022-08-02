National Night Out is tonight

Members of state and local government, public safety officials, RNW representatives and McGruff the Crime Dog will usher in “America’s Night Out Against Crime” and announce the official start of community-wide NNO festivities.

This is the 31st consecutive year RNW has coordinated and supported area-wide NNO block parties, neighborhood events, and other activities as community-building opportunities promoting productive community law enforcement partnerships, crime prevention and safety. RNW continues to organize this annual event, which aims to open the door to neighborhood unity and camaraderie by providing a welcoming atmosphere for residents to come out of their homes and get to know one another.