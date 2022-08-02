 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Night Out is tonight

RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. invites the community to help kick off National Night Out 2022 at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Dr. Hamilton Park, 1732 Howe St.

National Night Out

Mount Pleasant Community Oriented Policing Officer Rachel Gardinier avoids a swing as kids attempted to break a piñata Aug. 3, 2021, during National Night Out.

Members of state and local government, public safety officials, RNW representatives and McGruff the Crime Dog will usher in “America’s Night Out Against Crime” and announce the official start of community-wide NNO festivities.

This is the 31st consecutive year RNW has coordinated and supported area-wide NNO block parties, neighborhood events, and other activities as community-building opportunities promoting productive community law enforcement partnerships, crime prevention and safety. RNW continues to organize this annual event, which aims to open the door to neighborhood unity and camaraderie by providing a welcoming atmosphere for residents to come out of their homes and get to know one another.

For more information, email susan@racinenw.com or call 262-637-5711.

