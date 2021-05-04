National Foster Care month

RACINE — County Executive Jonathan Delagrave proclaimed May as Foster Care Month in Racine County as the county continues working to provide safe and stable homes to children and raise awareness of the needs of children in foster care.

Currently in Racine County, there are 170 children and youth in foster care who are being provided with a safe, secure and stable home, and the compassion and nurture of a foster family. Racine County has 85 foster families who have opened their hearts and homes to children in need.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, foster parents took on additional roles, such as becoming teachers as schools went virtual and day cares closed, and they were a lifeline between children and parents at a time of stay-at-home orders and reduced social activities.

“We are so grateful for the tireless efforts of foster families, Racine County staff and community members that manage and coordinate the foster care program,” Delagrave said. “Their compassionate and dedicated service changes the lives of kids and teens every day.”

To learn more about Racine County Foster Care, contact Dan Chiappetta of Racine County Foster Care at 262-638-6509 or dan.chiappetta@racinecounty.com, or go to racinecounty.com/fostercare.

