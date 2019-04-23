RACINE — The Annual National Day of Prayer observance will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, outside on the east deck of City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. "Love One Another" is this year's theme.
Cheryl McCrary, singer and event coordinator, will sing the national anthem. Colors will be presented by Staff Sgt. Karl Yolich, Staff Sgt. Anthony Juhas and Staff Sgt. Kevin Kniffin. Mayor Cory Mason will read the city proclamation. Prayer will led by special guests including the Rev. Anthony Baliestreri, Racine County Sheriffs Office chaplain; Racine Chief of Police Art Howell, and Keith Bell, chaplain of the Racine Youth Offenders Correctional Facility; Stuart Nelson, U.S. Army; Thomas Ginski; the Rev. Reynaldo Belmares, and the Rev. Sadoc Cruz from Ministerio Transformation Ministry.
Children in attendance will be invited to recite the “Pledge of Allegiance.” There will be a moment of silence to honor members of the military and their families, followed by worship song, a musical performance of “Taps” and closing prayer. Attendees may bring a lawn chair.
National Day of Prayer is an annual observance created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed by President Harry Truman for the purpose of communicating the need for personal prayer for our nation and its leaders.
