Try 3 months for $3

BURLINGTON — A National Day of Prayer morning of prayer and reflection will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

The event includes breakfast, guest speaker Allen Edge and music. The cost is $12 or $90 for a table of eight. For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/prayer-breakfast-burlington-wi-tickets-56597954004.

Nonperishable canned food will be accepted for a local food pantry.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments