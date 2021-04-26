National Day of Prayer at City Hall May 6

RACINE — The annual National Day of Prayer observance will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, on the outside east deck at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. This year’s theme is “Love, Life and Liberty.”

The national anthem and music will be led by Cheryl McCrary, a singer and minister. Colors will be presented by Army Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Bumgarner, Army Staff Sgt. James Jenkins, Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Kniffin and Army Sgt. Michael Jakubiak.

Mayor Cory Mason will read the city proclamation. Prayer will led by Pastor Anthony Balistreri, Racine County Sheriff's Office chaplain; Keith Bell, Racine Youth Offenders Correctional Facility chaplain; Stuart Nelson of the U.S. Army; David Deberg, U.S. Army National Guard chaplain; and Reynaldo Belmares, a minister.

Children in attendance will be invited to recite the “Pledge of Allegiance.” There will be a moment of silence to honor military and their families, followed by special song, “Taps” and a closing prayer.

National Day of Prayer is an annual observance created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, signed by President Harry Truman, for the purpose of communicating the need for personal prayer for our nation and its leaders. Each year more than 60,000 local community people gather across the nation to pray together for America.

