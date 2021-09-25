National Alliance on Mental Illness of Wisconsin celebrates 40th anniversary

MADISON – The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Wisconsin recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. In recognition of that, NAMI Wisconsin wants the community to continue a healthy dialogue on mental health.
“NAMI was originally founded by a small group of parents who were angry and frustrated with the lack of resources and support around mental health,” said Mary Kay Battaglia, executive director of NAMI Wisconsin. “In today’s world, I think the impact of these parent’s actions is a true testament to the power we each carry to make positive change.”
NAMI, which was originally founded in Madison, is now the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization with more than 600 state and local chapters across the country. In honor of their 40th anniversary, NAMI Wisconsin received an official commendation from Gov. Tony Evers to recognize their dedicated service to the state.
In 2020, there was a huge increase in the need for mental health services due to the pandemic. For NAMI Wisconsin, who operates and support and referral phone line, they heard from many people calling for mental health resources and asking how to help a friend or family member experiencing mental illness for the first time.
Even with the increased calls and need for support, Battaglia said there are a few silver linings. Today there is an increase in conversation about mental health in the workplace, around the kitchen table, and in the entertainment and sports world. This is the beginning of decreasing the stigma and removing a barrier to getting help. NAMI Wisconsin has also been able to convert many of their resources, support groups and classes to a virtual format, which in the past has been impossible due to lack of technological resources.
In honor of their 40th anniversary, NAMI Wisconsin has been working on a fundraiser and sweepstakes called NAMI Wisconsin One Day of Giving. All funds will go toward supporting their mission of improving the quality of life of those affected by mental illness and to promote recovery.
“NAMI Wisconsin has provided support, education, awareness, and advocacy for 40 years,” Battaglia said, “and while we are proud of all the we have done, we are aware there is so much more that can be done to improve the lives of those affected by mental illness and their families.”