National Alliance on Mental Illness of Wisconsin celebrates 40th anniversary

MADISON – The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Wisconsin recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. In recognition of that, NAMI Wisconsin wants the community to continue a healthy dialogue on mental health.

“NAMI was originally founded by a small group of parents who were angry and frustrated with the lack of resources and support around mental health,” said Mary Kay Battaglia, executive director of NAMI Wisconsin. “In today’s world, I think the impact of these parent’s actions is a true testament to the power we each carry to make positive change.”

NAMI, which was originally founded in Madison, is now the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization with more than 600 state and local chapters across the country. In honor of their 40th anniversary, NAMI Wisconsin received an official commendation from Gov. Tony Evers to recognize their dedicated service to the state.

In 2020, there was a huge increase in the need for mental health services due to the pandemic. For NAMI Wisconsin, who operates and support and referral phone line, they heard from many people calling for mental health resources and asking how to help a friend or family member experiencing mental illness for the first time.