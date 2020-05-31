NAMI Racine offering virtual support groups

RACINE — NAMI Racine County is offering these ongoing virtual support groups:
- Virtual Family Support, 6 p.m. first and third Tuesday each month.
- Virtual Teen Support, 4 p.m. first and third Wednesday of each month.
- Virtual Peer Support Group, 2 p.m. every Wednesday.
To register and receive the Zoom links for any of the panels or virtual groups, send email to mgehring@namiracine.org or nsmart@namiracine.org.
NAMI Racine County will issue a press release to the newspaper once in-person support groups resume. All groups are open to anyone seeking mental health support and are free of charge.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!