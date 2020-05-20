NAMI Racine offering virtual speaker series

RACINE — NAMI Racine County is offering a virtual speaker series, "Mental Health Care Across the Life Span," in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month.
These virtual panels with questions and answer sessions are available via Zoom:
- Taped webinar: "Children's Mental Health."
- May 28: "Support & Resources for Seniors and those Caring for the Elderly."
These ongoing virtual support groups are also offered:
- Virtual Family Support, 6 p.m. first and third Tuesday each month.
- Virtual Teen Support, 4 p.m. first and third Wednesday of each month.
- Virtual Peer Support Group, 2 p.m. every Wednesday.
To register and receive the Zoom links for any of the panels or virtual groups, send email to mgehring@namiracine.org or nsmart@namiracine.org.
NAMI Racine County will issue a press release to the newspaper once in-person support groups resume. All groups are open to anyone seeking mental health support and are free of charge.
