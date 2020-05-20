NAMI Racine offering virtual speaker series

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — NAMI Racine County is offering a virtual speaker series, "Mental Health Care Across the Life Span," in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month.

These virtual panels with questions and answer sessions are available via Zoom:

Taped webinar: "Children's Mental Health."

May 28: "Support & Resources for Seniors and those Caring for the Elderly."

These ongoing virtual support groups are also offered:

Virtual Family Support, 6 p.m. first and third Tuesday each month.

Virtual Teen Support, 4 p.m. first and third Wednesday of each month.

Virtual Peer Support Group, 2 p.m. every Wednesday.

To register and receive the Zoom links for any of the panels or virtual groups, send email to mgehring@namiracine.org or nsmart@namiracine.org.

NAMI Racine County will issue a press release to the newspaper once in-person support groups resume. All groups are open to anyone seeking mental health support and are free of charge.

