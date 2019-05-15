RACINE — The theme of the NAMI Racine County Research Dinner May 16 was “Honoring the Past and Envisioning the Future.”
This is a milestone anniversary for the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which is celebrating 40 years of progress in the areas of advocacy, public education and awareness and support for those living with mental illness and their families. The event was also a fundraiser for the organization and included a dinner and program featuring a speaker from NAMI Wisconsin, recognition of founders and silent auction.
Mental Illness affects one in four adults over the course of a lifetime. NAMI Racine County provides support to individuals and families in the community while focusing on increasing awareness and reducing the stigma of mental illness.
“Elimination of stigma surrounding mental illness remains at the heart of our movement,” said Patrick Bohon, NAMI Racine County president. “While we have made great strides in increasing public awareness about the realities facing people with lived experience with mental illness and the promise of recovery for many with access to appropriate treatment and service, there is still much work to be done.”
To learn more about how to get involved with or donate to NAMI Racine County, go to namiracinecounty.org.
