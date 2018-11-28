Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Racine County will host its annual Peer Holiday Party Wednesday, Dec. 19, for Racine County residents living with mental illness to provide an opportunity for a holiday dinner and celebration.

The party is scheduled to be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St. Registration is required by calling NAMI Racine County at 262-637-0582.

NAMI Racine County is accepting donations to support this event. These items are needed: Gift cards (Sam’s Club, Dollar Tree, Danny’s Meats) and holiday-themed gifts for door prizes.

NAMI Racine County is a local organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. It seeks to improve the quality of life of all individuals affected by mental illness and to promote recovery. NAMI Racine County focuses on three areas that offer reform, health and hope to our community: Advocacy, education and support.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments