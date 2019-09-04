MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hold its 69th annual Freedom Fund, Theodore Harris Humanitarian Awards Dinner on Friday, Oct. 11, at Delta Marriott Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner program beginning at 6 p.m.
The guest speaker is Dr. Wendell Anthony, a NAACP National Board member, president of the Detroit Branch of the NAACP and pastor of Fellowship Chapel in Detroit, Mich.
Caron Butler, a former NBA player and Racine native, is the Theodore Harris Humanitarian Award recipient for 2019. He will be recognized for his contributions to the Racine community.
Baby Express is the Small Business Award recipient. Owned and operated by Nicole Urquhart, Baby Express provides transportation and other needed services to new mothers and their infant children.
Dinner tickets cost $75 and can be obtained by calling 262-886-0238 or 262-939-6429.
