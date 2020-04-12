MyRIDE senior transportation expands service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Volunteer Center of Racine and RSVP are enhancing MyRIDE senior transportation services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

MyRIDE will be offering curb-to-curb delivery of groceries, prescriptions and other essential items to seniors over the age of 55 who can no longer drive and to those who are legally blind.

RSVP volunteer drivers will pickup prepaid online and phone orders from grocery stores and pharmacies and deliver them to clients at a prearranged time.

RSVP volunteer drivers offering curb-to-curb service travel alone, never leave their vehicles and have no face-to-face contact.

They will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Michelle Ortwein, Volunteer Center of Racine executive director, said the idea of extending the scope of MyRIDE’s service was spurred by the realization that isolation was springing from the social distancing strategy to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“It occurred to me that we already had the infrastructure and volunteers in place,” said Ortwein. “Why not make MyRIDE available to our neighbors who need vital supplies like groceries and prescriptions?”