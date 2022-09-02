MyRIDE now serving western Racine County

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Volunteer Center of Racine’s MyRIDE senior transportation program now serves the Burlington, Union Grove and Waterford areas.
The program offers free rides for seniors 55 and older who can no longer drive and live in Racine. Rides are primarily for medical appointments. However, getting a ride for other locations is possible pending driver availability. Transportation appointments are made at least one week in advance and scheduling further out is strongly recommended. The service is curb to curb and accommodates riders who may need a walker. People who require a wheelchair are not eligible for the MyRIDE program.
With MyRIDE’s new extended geographic area, the Volunteer Center is looking for volunteer drivers over 55 who are eligible to join the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer drivers, while on assignment, are eligible for mileage reimbursement at 58.5 cents per mile. They are also covered by complimentary supplemental excess accident medical coverage, volunteer liability insurance and automobile liability insurance.
MyRIDE Volunteer drivers set their hours each week.
To learn more about MyRIDE, call 262-417-7544 or visit the Volunteer Center of Racine office at 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G.