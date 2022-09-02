 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MyRIDE now serving western Racine County

  • 0
MyRIDEphoto

The MyRIDE senior transportation program offers free rides for seniors 55 and older who can no longer drive.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Volunteer Center of Racine’s MyRIDE senior transportation program now serves the Burlington, Union Grove and Waterford areas.

The program offers free rides for seniors 55 and older who can no longer drive and live in Racine. Rides are primarily for medical appointments. However, getting a ride for other locations is possible pending driver availability. Transportation appointments are made at least one week in advance and scheduling further out is strongly recommended. The service is curb to curb and accommodates riders who may need a walker. People who require a wheelchair are not eligible for the MyRIDE program.

With MyRIDE’s new extended geographic area, the Volunteer Center is looking for volunteer drivers over 55 who are eligible to join the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP. AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer drivers, while on assignment, are eligible for mileage reimbursement at 58.5 cents per mile. They are also covered by complimentary supplemental excess accident medical coverage, volunteer liability insurance and automobile liability insurance.

People are also reading…

MyRIDE Volunteer drivers set their hours each week.

To learn more about MyRIDE, call 262-417-7544 or visit the Volunteer Center of Racine office at 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Dear Mr. Dad: My first baby is due in a few months, but I'm going to miss the birth. I've been out of work for more than a year and just landed a great job. The problem is I need to go across the country for a six-week training that starts on my baby's due date. The company is very family-friendly, but this session is mandatory. We burned through our savings while I was unemployed, and I'm afraid that if I pass up this job, it could take months or longer to get another one. Of course, I'm sad to miss my baby's birth, but I'm especially worried about my wife. She's very supportive, but I know this is going to be hard on her. I'm feeling really guilty. Is there anything I can do?

Watch Now: Related Video

Drinking tea daily linked to longer life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News