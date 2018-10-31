RACINE — An orientation event introducing a Maker Music Club will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
"Maker Music: The Science of Sound" is the kickoff event in partnership with the Bryant Center and Gateway Technical College’s Fab Lab Club. The Fab Lab will be organizing a year-long Maker Music Club program for youth of all ages who are interested in music. The program will focus on promoting the benefits of music in education and will culminate in a city-wide spring concert.
Interested parties can also see examples of musical instruments created by CNC equipment at Gateway’s iMET center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant.
For more information, call John Zehren at 262-898-7562 or the Bryant Center at 262-636-9235.
