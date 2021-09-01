Museum offers Youth Inventors Workshop Sept. 12

RACINE — A "Young Inventors Workshop" for youth ages 6-11 will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.
The workshop gives participants the opportunity to flex their inventive muscles as they discover new ways of using ordinary household objects to create a game that gets people moving. Materials will include everything from rubber bands and duct tape to ping pong balls, aluminum baking tins and plastic spoons. Participants will learn about the invention process from brainstorming to designing and building a prototype, to testing and redesigning, according to Kari DeBerg, director of education at the Racine Heritage Museum.
The Young Inventors Workshop will also feature information about Racine's rich heritage as a city of inventors.
“I'm passionate about instilling in kids an appreciation for Racine's history of invention and innovation, and opening their minds to their own creative abilities,” said DeBerg.
DeBerg is also excited about the workshop's get-moving focus and the chance it provides to talk with youth about ways to encourage people to be more active, especially in this age of technological advances that tend to make lifestyles more sedentary.
“After so many months of kids necessarily being isolated and online, due to the pandemic, I'm really looking forward to this opportunity to get them together, get them moving and igniting their spark of creativity with this workshop,” DeBerg said. “I think it is going to be really fun.”
The museum's workshop is being offered in conjunction with the Tech-Prize events being held in Downtown Racine Sept. 10-18. An initiative of Visioning a Greater Racine, Tech-Prize is a series of competitions and educational workshops designed to create innovative ideas, develop a process to launch those ideas and establish the skills required to enable results. Entrepreneurs and innovators from across the country have been invited to showcase their new ideas and inventions in Downtown Racine during the Tech-Prize events. For more information, go to tech-prize.org.
The $7 workshop fee includes supplies. Registration is required by calling the museum at 262-636-3926 or email DeBerg at kdeberg@racineheritagemuseum.org. The deadline to register is Sept. 10.
The Racine Heritage Museum is dedicated to preserving the material culture and telling the special stories of the people of Racine County; their achievements, diversity, inventive genius, productivity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit. More information about the museum and all of its programs and exhibits is available at racineheritagemuseum.org and at facebook.com/RacineHeritageMuseum.