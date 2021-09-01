Museum offers Youth Inventors Workshop Sept. 12

RACINE — A "Young Inventors Workshop" for youth ages 6-11 will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St.

The workshop gives participants the opportunity to flex their inventive muscles as they discover new ways of using ordinary household objects to create a game that gets people moving. Materials will include everything from rubber bands and duct tape to ping pong balls, aluminum baking tins and plastic spoons. Participants will learn about the invention process from brainstorming to designing and building a prototype, to testing and redesigning, according to Kari DeBerg, director of education at the Racine Heritage Museum.

The Young Inventors Workshop will also feature information about Racine's rich heritage as a city of inventors.

“I'm passionate about instilling in kids an appreciation for Racine's history of invention and innovation, and opening their minds to their own creative abilities,” said DeBerg.

DeBerg is also excited about the workshop's get-moving focus and the chance it provides to talk with youth about ways to encourage people to be more active, especially in this age of technological advances that tend to make lifestyles more sedentary.