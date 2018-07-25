YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., will hold the 14th annual MS Apple Orchard Fundraiser at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.
The walk will take place in the apple orchard of the Apple Holler Family Farm. Walkers are welcome to tour the 1-mile route and pick a free bag of beautiful Paula Red apples. Also included, is a farm fresh breakfast of apple pancakes. Raffle tickets will also be sold.
The registration fee is $25. Participants with a paid registration by Aug. 10 will receive a Orchard Walk T-shirt. Those who register by Aug. 1 will be entered in a special drawing for a fall hayride and campfire package for up to 20 people.
To register, go to www.appleholler.com/us/ms-walk. Proceeds be donated to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Wisconsin Chapter.
