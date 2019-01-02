RACINE — The Moving Wall, a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., that travels around the country to give veterans who are unable to visit the Memorial the opportunity to experience it in their hometown, will be set up at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St., from May 16-20.
Vietnam Veterans’ Chapter 767 of Racine hosted the wall in 2005 and 2015. Normally, it is a 10-year wait to host the wall again, but the custodians of the wall were so impressed with the presentation and response in Racine, that they requested that the chapter host it again for their 35th anniversary in 2019.
Therefore, starting at noon Thursday, May 16, the Moving Wall will be available for viewing 24 hours a day until 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, at which point it will be dismantled.
This is a labor-intensive event and relies solely on volunteers. Volunteers are needed to set up the wall on the morning of May 16, and starting at noon on that date, volunteers will be needed to staff the computers, assist visitors at the wall and provide security. All shifts will be six hours.
To volunteer, contact Ellen Myers at 262-638-8705. For more information, contact Pat Adams at 262-634-6859.
Donations can be sent to: Moving Wall 2019, P.O. Box 081036, Racine WI 53408-1036. Donations are tax-deductible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.