RACINE — The Moving Wall will be in Racine May 16-20 at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St. (Ohio Street and Durand Avenue).
The Moving Wall is a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., that travels around the country to give veterans who are unable to visit the Memorial the opportunity to experience it in their hometown.
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 767 of Racine hosted the wall in 2005 and 2015. Normally, it is a 10-year wait to host the wall again, but the custodians of the wall were so impressed with the presentation and response in Racine, that they requested that the chapter host it again for their 35th anniversary in 2019.
The wall will be available for viewing starting at noon May 16 and will be available 24 hours a day. The opening ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, May 17, and will end with the reading of the 47 names of Racine veterans on the wall.
These events have also been planned in conjunction with the event:
- Friday, May 17 — Ride to the Wall departing at 4 p.m. from The Nash, 522 Sixth St.; concert by Belle City Brassworks at Pritchard Park, 4 p.m.
- Saturday, May 18 — Quilts of Honor of Southeast Wisconsin will present handmade quilts to veterans at noon; Mass at the small pavilion, 4:30 p.m.
- Sunday, May 19 — Non-denominational sunrise service at 9 a.m.; Gilmore Fine Arts Choir concert, noon, followed by closing ceremonies at 1 p.m.
The Wall will be taken down at 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 20.
The event is still in need of volunteers. Call Ellen Myers at 262-638-8705 to sign up. For more information, contact Pat Adams at 262-634-6859.
Donations can be sent to: Moving Wall 2019, P.O. Box 081036, Racine WI 53408-1036. Donations are tax-deductible.
