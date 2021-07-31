 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Movie in the park for families Aug. 5
0 Comments

Movie in the park for families Aug. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services will host an outdoor movie in the park Thursday, Aug. 5, at Hantschel Park, 5400 Bryd Ave. "Jumanji: The Next Level" will be shown.

Family games and activities will begin at 7 p.m. The movie will start at dusk around 8:30 p.m., weather permitting, and run approximately 90 minutes. It is recommended that families bring a lawn chair or blanket and insect repellent. Movie goers are advised to leave their pets at home.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News