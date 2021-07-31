Movie in the park for families Aug. 5

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services will host an outdoor movie in the park Thursday, Aug. 5, at Hantschel Park, 5400 Bryd Ave. "Jumanji: The Next Level" will be shown.

Family games and activities will begin at 7 p.m. The movie will start at dusk around 8:30 p.m., weather permitting, and run approximately 90 minutes. It is recommended that families bring a lawn chair or blanket and insect repellent. Movie goers are advised to leave their pets at home.